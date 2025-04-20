Q1 Earnings Forecast for Moderna Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.60) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.64). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.86) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Moderna by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

