Q1 EPS Estimate for AMC Entertainment Reduced by Analyst

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.72.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 831.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

