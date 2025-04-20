Q1 EPS Estimate for Metals Acquisition Lowered by Analyst

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 156,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Metals Acquisition by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 906,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after buying an additional 334,505 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

