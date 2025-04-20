Q1 EPS Estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.00. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 57,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $2,554,826.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,698.35. The trade was a 92.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 27,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,004.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,318.61. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,473 shares of company stock worth $5,249,134. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.