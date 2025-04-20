Q1 EPS Estimate for SPX Technologies Decreased by Analyst

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $128.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.75.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 666.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,169,000 after acquiring an additional 513,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,337,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 553,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,519,000 after purchasing an additional 195,153 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,640,000 after purchasing an additional 160,535 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

