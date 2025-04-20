Q1 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Decreased by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

COP opened at $88.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.37. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $130.77. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 746.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

