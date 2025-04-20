Q1 EPS Forecast for California Resources Lowered by Analyst

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of California Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for California Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

CRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.36 million.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. The trade was a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

