Q1 EPS Forecast for Diamondback Energy Lifted by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.64 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

