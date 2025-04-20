Q1 EPS Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.29. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $49,406.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,620. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $429,702.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,618.70. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,458. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,722.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

