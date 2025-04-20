Q1 EPS Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Lowered by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $39.72 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

