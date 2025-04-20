Q2 Earnings Forecast for PR Issued By Capital One Financial

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $298,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 129.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $39,340.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,294.99. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,525.36. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

