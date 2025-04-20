Q2 Earnings Forecast for REGENXBIO Issued By Leerink Partnrs

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.26. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,136,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,322,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 1,061,187 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

