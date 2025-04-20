Q2 EPS Estimate for Lockheed Martin Lowered by Analyst

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $6.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.19. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.80 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.93.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.8 %

LMT opened at $463.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.