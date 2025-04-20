Q2 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Raised by Zacks Research

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.