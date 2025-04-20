Q2 EPS Estimates for Berry Reduced by Capital One Financial

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%.

Berry Stock Up 2.6 %

Berry Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Berry by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.