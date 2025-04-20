Q3 Earnings Forecast for OneWater Marine Issued By KeyCorp

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for OneWater Marine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneWater Marine’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

ONEW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216,410 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 2,322.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,467.20. The trade was a 2.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

