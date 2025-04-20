Q3 EPS Estimate for Abbott Laboratories Raised by Analyst

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $227.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.89. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 332,189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,873,000 after buying an additional 81,669 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $77,651.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,294.90. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $12,199,967.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,404.96. The trade was a 55.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,449 shares of company stock valued at $15,463,316. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.