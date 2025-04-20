Q3 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.20. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $15.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $517.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.02. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $582.23. The firm has a market cap of $471.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 101,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.