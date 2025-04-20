Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.550-9.800 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DGX opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $178.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. This represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $935,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,852,680.84. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

