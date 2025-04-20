Range Resources (RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

RRC opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

