Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 50,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 935,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

