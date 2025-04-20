Raymond James Comments on B2Gold’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTG. CIBC increased their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $3.32 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

