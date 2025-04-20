Raymond James Forecasts OTCMKTS:FQVLF Q1 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.45 and a beta of 1.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
