Raymond James Forecasts OTCMKTS:FQVLF Q1 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.45 and a beta of 1.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

