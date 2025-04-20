Raymond James Predicts Weaker Earnings for Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE HBM opened at C$9.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.49 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Insiders purchased a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.