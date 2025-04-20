Raymond James Raises Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Stifel Canada raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins raised Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

