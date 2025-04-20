Redburn Atlantic Lowers Earnings Estimates for TransUnion

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic analyst S. Clinch now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Redburn Atlantic also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.23.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

TransUnion announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $83,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,610.83. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock worth $372,751 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,540,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,566,000 after buying an additional 359,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,339 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,139,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 356,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 503,969 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.