Redburn Atlantic Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Redburn Atlantic restated their sell rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.79.

Fiserv stock opened at $208.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 22.6% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

