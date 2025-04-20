Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $7.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jones Trading decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Redwood Trust

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 388,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 97,205 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,726,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 169,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 44.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $736.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.18%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.