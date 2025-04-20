Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $563.16 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $525.99 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $645.94 and its 200 day moving average is $738.44. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,864,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

