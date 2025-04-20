Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 69,300 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNA. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $53,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $370,598.80. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 2,959 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $84,597.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,319.72. This trade represents a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,318 shares of company stock worth $2,405,390 in the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

