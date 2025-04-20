Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,173.32. This trade represents a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,564,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,953,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,631,136. This represents a 9.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.20.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

