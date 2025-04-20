Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 41,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTO. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

