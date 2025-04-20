Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 635.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after buying an additional 539,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after acquiring an additional 308,219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

