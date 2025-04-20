Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 10,030 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,099,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Bancolombia by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 362,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,741,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,028,000.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIB. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

CIB opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.5745 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 235.56%.

Bancolombia Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.