Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 252,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of MediaAlpha worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Price Performance

MAX stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $521.16 million, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAX

MediaAlpha Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.