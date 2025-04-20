Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 311,582 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 2,996.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,582 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Fortrea worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Fortrea by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Fortrea by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTRE. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of FTRE opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

