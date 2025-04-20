Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 38,912 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 270.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,912 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.64%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

