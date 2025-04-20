Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 81,386 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,198,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,012 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.98 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1578 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

