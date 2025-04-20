Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,927,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.07. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. StockNews.com upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

