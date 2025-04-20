Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 302,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.