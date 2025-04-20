Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 273,031 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273,031 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Associated Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,798,000 after buying an additional 1,444,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 467,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

