Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of ESAB worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in ESAB by 871.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $113.47 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

