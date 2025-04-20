Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.65% of C&F Financial worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFFI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,344,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. C&F Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $193.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.32.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $83,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,405. The trade was a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

