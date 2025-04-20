Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 673,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of DRDGOLD worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 66,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $16.57 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88.

DRDGOLD Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRD shares. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

