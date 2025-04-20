Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 860,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Latham Group by 29,902.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Price Performance

SWIM stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.47 million, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Latham Group news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,629.72. This trade represents a 24.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

