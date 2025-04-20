Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

