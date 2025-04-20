Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878,095 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Relay Therapeutics worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 2,175,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 549,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 68,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $2.69 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $456.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 17,250 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $76,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,745.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 75,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $278,698.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,429.30. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.