Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of M/I Homes worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 19.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 45.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 20.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
Shares of MHO stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.99. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.46.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
