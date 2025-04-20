Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.82 Million Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Centrus Energy worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.26. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

