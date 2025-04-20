Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
